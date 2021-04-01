Quantcast
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Workers’ Compensation – Death Benefits – Bunkhouse Rule – Armed Robbery & Murder – Average Weekly Wage – Motel Room (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 1, 2021

Where a motel maid—who was required to live on the motel premises and to be on call 24/7 and who was dressed for her shift—was killed in an armed robbery on the motel premises shortly before her shift officially began, the decedent’s death arose from and occurred in the course of her employment. We affirm the ...

