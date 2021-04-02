Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Consumer Protection / Consumer Protection – Suit against officials really against government (access required)

Consumer Protection – Suit against officials really against government (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 2, 2021

Where a consumer brought a challenge against CMS officials in their individual capacities, alleging they violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by authorizing robocalls, his lawsuit was in reality aimed against the federal government, to which sovereign immunity applied. Background The Affordable Care Act obliges the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare & ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo