Criminal Practice – No sentence reduction for meth conspiracy

Criminal Practice – No sentence reduction for meth conspiracy

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 2, 2021

Where the sentencing guidelines for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine were lowered after the defendant was sentenced to 180 months, he was not eligible for sentence reduction because his sentence was less than the minimum of the amended guideline range. Background Guy Harvey Spruhan IV was sentenced to a 180-month term of imprisonment for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. ...

