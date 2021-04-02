Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Two-pound meth sale supports conviction (access required)

Criminal Practice – Two-pound meth sale supports conviction (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 2, 2021

Where the defendant sold approximately two pounds of methamphetamine, that substantial quantity of drugs in a single-buy transaction supported a reasonable inference of knowing participation in a distribution conspiracy. Background Kevin Thomas Seigler challenges his conviction and sentence for conspiracy to manufacture, distribute or possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances or to use a communication ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo