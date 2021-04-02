Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Immigration / Immigration – Asylum seekers need corroborating evidence (access required)

Immigration – Asylum seekers need corroborating evidence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 2, 2021

Where an immigration judge discounted an affidavit from a woman seeking asylum based on death threats against her and her husband in Honduras because her husband did not testify in person, that was error as an applicant needs only to submit corroborating evidence, not corroborating testimony. Background Maria Del Refugio Arita-Deras, a native and citizen of Honduras, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo