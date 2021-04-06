Quantcast
Lawsuits: SC officials ignored risks ahead of prison riot (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 6, 2021

COLUMBIA (AP) — A slew of new lawsuits accuse South Carolina prisons officials of negligence and constitutional rights violations in a 2018 riot in which seven inmates were killed and more than a dozen others injured. In the lawsuits, filed in federal court and provided to The Associated Press, attorneys for inmates affected by the violence ...

