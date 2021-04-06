Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / NLRB rules for S.C. Ports in unfair labor complaint (access required)

NLRB rules for S.C. Ports in unfair labor complaint (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires April 6, 2021

Two months after the South Carolina Ports Authority filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board accusing the waterfront union of unfair labor practices, the NLRB said the complaint has merit. With the ruling, the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal can open with the hybrid model of employing union workers alongside SCPA workers, a model ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo