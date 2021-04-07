Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Evidence – Prior Bad Acts – Logical Connection – Insufficient Showing – Abused Sisters (access required)

Criminal Practice – Evidence – Prior Bad Acts – Logical Connection – Insufficient Showing – Abused Sisters (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 7, 2021

The victim in this sexual assault case and her sister both testified that defendant began abusing them with sexual touching at around the same age. Defendant was a father-figure to both girls. The abusive events as to the sister occurred when her mother was not present in the home. Some of the victim’s abuse occurred ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo