Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Housekeeper’s death arose from motel employment (access required)

Housekeeper’s death arose from motel employment (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson April 7, 2021

  The death of a motel housekeeper who was required to live at the motel and was murdered in an armed robbery was compensable under South Carolina’s Workers’ Compensation Act because her murder arose from her employment there, the state’s Court of Appeals has ruled in a case of first impression. Hansaben Patel was employed as a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo