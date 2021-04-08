Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Consumer Protection / Consumer Protection – Pressure on appraisers backs inducement (access required)

Consumer Protection – Pressure on appraisers backs inducement (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 8, 2021

Where mortgage and appraisal companies pressured home appraisers to raise values in order to obtain higher loans, a class of plaintiffs was granted summary judgment on its claim for unconscionable inducement under the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act. Background Plaintiffs are a class of “all West Virginia citizens who refinanced” 2,769 mortgages with defendant Quicken ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo