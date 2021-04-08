Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / U.S.-style discovery rules could soon become a global export (access required)

By: David Donovan April 8, 2021

  An intercontinental legal dispute that began with a fire at a Boeing plant in North Charleston is now headed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and it could end up significantly changing the way that companies that do business internationally resolve their disputes, not just in the United States, but across the globe. Servotronics, an American parts-maker, ...

