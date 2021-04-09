Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Convictions reinstated against Flynn associate

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 9, 2021

Where the Turkish government communicated instructions through a Turkish businessman to an executive at the Flynn Intel Group who followed those instructions, his convictions for acting as an unregistered foreign agent and conspiring to do so were reinstated. Background A jury convicted Bijan Rafiekian of acting as an unregistered foreign agent and conspiring to do the same ...

