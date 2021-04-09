Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Sexual activity statute not applied extraterritorially

By: David Donovan April 9, 2021

Where the defendant was overseas on a Navy base when he used the internet to coerce a Virginia-based minor into sexual activity, his extraterritorially argument was rejected because the focus of the conduct and the child victim was in the United States. Background Daniel Chase Harris was stationed in Japan with the United States Navy when he ...

