Home / Top Legal News / Teen injured in dump truck wreck settles claim for $1.275M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo April 12, 2021

A teenager who was injured when he was rear-ended by a dump truck driver and then hit head-on by another dump truck driver has settled his claims for a total of $1.275 million, his attorneys report. Taylor Powell and Ellis Lesemann of Lesemann & Associates and Brad Richardson of Conway report that their client, whose name ...

