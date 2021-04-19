Quantcast
Take me out to the ball game … and take away my right to a jury trial

By: Scott Baughman April 19, 2021

By Edward C. Bassett Jr. The right to a jury trial is a central feature of the U.S. Constitution. It is considered a fundamental principle of the American legal system. A jury of your peers is supposed to even the playing field when a David takes on a Goliath. However, corporations and institutions have figured out ways ...

