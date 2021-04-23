Quantcast
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Charleston attorney suspended four months (access required)

Charleston attorney suspended four months (access required)

By: David Donovan April 23, 2021

Attorney: James Watson Smiley IV Location: Charleston Bar membership: Member since 1993 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for four months on April 21 Background: Smiley represented a client on a motion for reconsideration following a guilty plea in a criminal matter. Following the denial of the motion, the client wished to appeal. Smiley attempted to file ...

