Civil Rights – Prior notice of segregation hearings not established

Civil Rights – Prior notice of segregation hearings not established (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 26, 2021

Where decisions from the Supreme Court and this court hold that inmates are entitled to some level of procedural protection, but none of those cases definitively require prior notice of administrative segregation hearings, a prison official sued for not providing fair notice of a detention hearing was entitled to qualified immunity because that right was ...

