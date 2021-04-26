Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Court failed to consider addiction, disparities (access required)

Criminal Practice – Court failed to consider addiction, disparities (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 26, 2021

Where the sentencing court did not consider a woman’s addiction to hydrocodone at the time she committed the charged offenses, and statistics suggested her 210-month sentence for possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone and oxycodone was significantly longer than those of similarly situated defendants, the sentence was vacated. Background Precias Freeman broke her tailbone as a teenager, ...

