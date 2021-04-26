Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Officers lacked reasonable suspicion to stop defendant (access required)

Criminal Practice – Officers lacked reasonable suspicion to stop defendant (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 26, 2021

Where the drug defendant’s conduct coupled with information provided by an informant was insufficient to elevate the officers’ hunch to a reasonable suspicion that he was engaged in drug trafficking, the defendant’s motion to suppress should have been granted. Background Tremayne Drakeford was arrested and charged with possession and distribution of controlled substances after police apprehended him ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo