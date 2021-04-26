Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Hospital immune from antitrust damages (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Hospital immune from antitrust damages (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 26, 2021

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which was created to serve a government function and possesses unique government powers, including eminent domain and the ability to issue bonds, qualifies as a “local government” and is immune from antitrust damages. Background This appeal involves the Local Government Antitrust Act of 1984, which immunizes “local government[s]” from antitrust damages. This case ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo