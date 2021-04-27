Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Nelson Mullins remains the largest law firm in South Carolina (access required)

Nelson Mullins remains the largest law firm in South Carolina (access required)

By: Teri Saylor April 27, 2021

South Carolina Lawyers Weekly’s annual ranking of the largest law firms in South Carolina is a snapshot of a moment in time, and as workplaces begin to emerge from their COVID-19 cocoons, South Carolina law firms show they have weathered the storm. Some are a little smaller, some have grown, and overall, they are surviving ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo