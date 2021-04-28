Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Definite Suspension – Competence & Diligence (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Definite Suspension – Competence & Diligence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 28, 2021

When a busy criminal trial lawyer took on his first appeal of an Alford plea, he failed to timely file the appeal or to provide an explanation demonstrating a reviewable issue; in addition, he failed to even open mail he received from the Court of Appeals about the case, much less to timely respond. Respondent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo