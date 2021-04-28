Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Disbarment – Diligence & Failure to Safeguard Funds (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Disbarment – Diligence & Failure to Safeguard Funds (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 28, 2021

In several matters, the respondent-attorney failed to diligently pursue his clients’ interests, and he kept unearned fees or converted client or medical provider funds to his use. Respondent also fell behind on his own child support payments and only paid, with the assistance of his parents, when he was faced with jail. Respondent admits he ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo