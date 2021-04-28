Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Public Reprimand – Mortgage Foreclosure Practice – Failure to Pay Contractor (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Public Reprimand – Mortgage Foreclosure Practice – Failure to Pay Contractor (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 28, 2021

Where respondent failed to ensure that his firm paid ABC Legal Services for its coordination of service of process for the firm’s foreclosure litigation cases, even though ABC’s services enabled the firm to continue its practice, and even though the firm had, for the most part, received payment for those very bills from its clients, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo