Civil Rights – FOIA Request – Personal Information – Lottery Winners

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 28, 2021

Where the South Carolina Lottery Commission denied a request for information, which would identify certain lottery winners, on the basis that the release of information would put the lottery winners in danger, there is a question of fact as to whether the Lottery Commission was entitled to a declaratory judgment entitling it to withhold the ...

