Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Witness Testimony – Outside Defendant’s Presence – Young Victim (access required)

Criminal Practice – Witness Testimony – Outside Defendant’s Presence – Young Victim (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 28, 2021

Although defendant argues his victim, who was 12 years old at the time of trial, was too old to qualify as “very young” under S.C. Code Ann. § 16-3-1550(E), the circuit court did not abuse its discretion in allowing the victim to testify while defendant and one of his attorneys observed from the courtroom next ...

