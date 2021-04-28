Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / How to conduct an effective remote deposition  (access required)

How to conduct an effective remote deposition  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires April 28, 2021

By Tanisha Palvia, Brooks Pierce  Adjusting to life during a global pandemic, we have found ways to effectively do almost everything remotely—even depositions. Online depositions will likely remain in use long after the pandemic has passed, especially since more attorneys have grown comfortable with them over the past year. And instead of being a less than desirable ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo