Bar exam pass rates remain strong in COVID era

By: David Donovan May 3, 2021

  Two days of mask-wearing, two weeks of social isolation, and an immeasurable amount of stress apparently did little to suppress pass rates for South Carolina’s February 2021 bar exam—62.28 percent of exam-takers passed this year’s bar exam, which was held in person despite the pandemic, up from last year’s 55.44 percent pass rate.  While some states ...

