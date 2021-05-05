Quantcast
Criminal Practice – PCR – DNA Act – Belated Appeal – Ineffective Assistance

Criminal Practice – PCR – DNA Act – Belated Appeal – Ineffective Assistance

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 5, 2021

When an applicant for post-conviction DNA testing is prevented from seeking appellate review—such as when counsel fails to timely appeal—the applicant may file a petition for belated review. We reverse the denial of petitioner’s second application for post-conviction relief and remand for further proceedings. The right to appellate review of an order granting or denying post-conviction DNA ...

