Arbitration – Arbitration denied due to no binding contract (access required)

Arbitration – Arbitration denied due to no binding contract (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 10, 2021

Where an agent of the defendant changed material terms in a contract that were never agreed to by the plaintiffs, there was no binding contract and the defendant could not enforce the arbitration clause in the agreement. Background Sandeva “Sandy" Morris and Sandy Morris Financial LLC, or SMF, challenge the district court’s denial of their motion to ...

