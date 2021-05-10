Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Prior guilt adjudication impacts score calculation (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 10, 2021

Where the defendant was previously adjudicated as guilty by a North Carolina state court in connection with a possession of marijuana charge, one point was correctly added to his criminal history score. Although the defendant argued the state court never entered a final judgment or any other disposition of the charge, the adjudication of guilt ...

