Nephron to receive $7.9 million in trade secrets case (access required)

Nephron to receive $7.9 million in trade secrets case (access required)

By: Melinda Waldrop May 13, 2021

A three-year legal battle centered around allegations of trade secrets theft from Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. has been resolved in a $7.9 million settlement that the case’s lead attorney said sends a strong message. Arkansas-based U.S. Compounding Inc. and parent company Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. agreed to pay the West Columbia-headquartered company that sum and are also permanently enjoined from using ...

