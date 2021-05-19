Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Insurer can depreciate cost of labor  (access required)

Insurer can depreciate cost of labor  (access required)

By: David Donovan May 19, 2021

  In theory, the business of property insurance is straightforward enough: if something gets destroyed, the insurer cuts a check for its value. Some assets, like used cars, are bought and sold all the time, so calculating the value of a particular used car is fairly easy. But what if the asset in question—a 15-year-old roof ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo