Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Immigration / Immigration – BIA conflated particularity and social distinction requirements (access required)

Immigration – BIA conflated particularity and social distinction requirements (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 20, 2021

Where the Board of Immigration Appeals impermissibly conflated the particularity requirement with the social distinction requirement in the case of an El Salvadoran man seeking to avoid deportation on account of membership in the “former Salvadoran MS-13 members,” its determination that the particular social group was “too diffuse” to satisfy the particularity requirement was vacated. Background An ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo