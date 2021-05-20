Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Lessons learned on the long road to the law  (access required)

Lessons learned on the long road to the law  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher May 20, 2021

  In 2007, Catherine Meehan graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina and landed her dream job there as a pediatric nurse. She adored her patients but wearied of “sad situations” that she couldn’t fix.  Moreover, Meehan was professionally unfulfilled. She loved working in the medical field but had also developed a passion for the law, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo