Offender's youth is "mandatory guidepost" for sentencing

By: David Donovan May 20, 2021

A juvenile offender who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole is entitled to a new sentencing hearing because recent rulings from the U.S. and South Carolina supreme courts mandate that an offender’s youth be given special consideration rather than simply being considered among a variety of factors, the South Carolina ...

