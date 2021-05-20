Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Hyperlinks don’t constitute republication of time-barred article (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 20, 2021

Where a woman who had been associated with former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn brought defamation claims against several media organizations claiming a conspiracy to defame and injure her, neither linking to the original article via a hyperlink nor tweeting a link constitutes republication. Background Svetlana Lokhova sued Stefan Halper and various news organizations, alleging defamation, ...

