Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Rights / Civil Rights – Prosecutor has immunity against fabricated evidence claim (access required)

Civil Rights – Prosecutor has immunity against fabricated evidence claim (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 21, 2021

Where the government used a flawed analysis to convict the owner of a chain of pharmacies of Medicaid fraud, and he sued the prosecutor for fabricating evidence used at trial, the prosecutor was shielded by absolute immunity because she was allegedly acting in her role as advocate. Background Reddy Vijay Annappareddy was the owner of a chain ...

