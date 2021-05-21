Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – First Step Act sentences subject to reasonableness review (access required)

Criminal Practice – First Step Act sentences subject to reasonableness review (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 21, 2021

In an issue of first impression, the court joined the Sixth Circuit and D.C. Circuit in holding that when a district court exercises discretion to reduce a sentence under the First Step Act, the imposition of the sentence must be procedurally and substantively reasonable. Background Chuck Collington was sentenced in 2010 to 30 years’ imprisonment after pleading ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo