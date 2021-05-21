Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Immigration / Immigration – Removal not prevented by pardon of underlying conviction (access required)

Immigration – Removal not prevented by pardon of underlying conviction (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 21, 2021

Where a native of Ghana was pardoned for aggravated felony, drug and firearm offenses, the pardon waiver of removability is limited to the grounds listed in the statute, which does not extend to controlled substance and firearm convictions. The order for his removal was proper. Background Soloman Tetteh, a native and citizen of Ghana, was convicted of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo