Labor/Employment – Nuclear agency immune from whistleblower suit (access required)

Labor/Employment – Nuclear agency immune from whistleblower suit (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 21, 2021

Although the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, or NRC, is obligated to not retaliate against whistleblowers, because the statute allows suits against a “person,” and the NRC is not a “person,” the NRC was immune from a whistleblower suit. Background Dr. Michael Peck is a NRC employee who made disclosures to Congress and the NRC’s inspector general regarding health ...

