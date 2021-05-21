Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – No evidence of prolonged exposure to asbestos (access required)

Tort/Negligence – No evidence of prolonged exposure to asbestos (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 21, 2021

Where the record did not show the decedent had frequent, regular and proximate contact with a company’s asbestos insulation, the company prevailed on the wrongful death claims. Background After Charles F. Connor died at the age of 90 of mesothelioma, his son brought a wrongful death action. All of appellant’s claims boil down to one straightforward accusation: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo