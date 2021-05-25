Quantcast
Family of four hurt in highway crash settles case for $2.35M  (access required)

By: David Baugher May 25, 2021

An April 2019 highway accident that injured a family of four has resulted in a $2.35 million settlement from two different insurers, the family’s attorney reports.  William Crantford and Jerry Meehan of Crantford Meehan in Charleston report that their New York-bound clients were leaving Summersville on Interstate 26 when they were struck from the rear by a tractor-trailer. The impact, which ...

