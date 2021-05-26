Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Drug Possession – Jury Instructions – Inference of Knowledge & Possession – Adams Overruled (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 26, 2021

Although a jury may infer a defendant’s knowledge and possession when a controlled substance is found on property under his control, and although lawyers may argue such an inference to the jury, the trial court may not instruct the jury that a “defendant’s knowledge and possession may be inferred when a substance is found on ...

