Home / Courts / S.C. Supreme Court / Tort/Negligence – Civil Conspiracy – Special Damages – Todd Rule Abolished (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 26, 2021

The requirement that a plaintiff plead special damages in order to state a claim for civil conspiracy resulted from a misreading of our caselaw. Plaintiffs need no longer plead special damages. A plaintiff asserting a civil conspiracy claim must establish (1) the combination or agreement of two or more persons (2) to commit an unlawful ...

