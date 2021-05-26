Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Workers’ Compensation – Credibility – Psychological Condition – Aggravation Claim (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Credibility – Psychological Condition – Aggravation Claim (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff May 26, 2021

Although the single commissioner should not have admitted an opinion denying claimant’s previous workers’ compensation claim, there was other substantial evidence—including claimant’s denial, during her deposition, of previous documented treatment for similar problems—supporting the single commissioner’s finding that claimant was not credible. We affirm the denial of claimant’s claim. Background Someone placed a hand truck behind claimant while ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo