Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / S.C. Supreme Court reverses course on civil conspiracy claims  (access required)

S.C. Supreme Court reverses course on civil conspiracy claims  (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson June 1, 2021

  Overruling decades of precedent, the South Carolina Supreme Court has abolished the requirement of pleading special damages as an element of a civil conspiracy claim, finding that it resulted from a “misinterpretation of law.”  Leisel Paradis, a former teacher at James Island Charter High School in the Charleston County School District, filed a complaint asserting a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo