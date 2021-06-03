Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Failure to mull First Step factors created error (access required)

Criminal Practice – Failure to mull First Step factors created error (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 3, 2021

Where the district court resolved the defendant’s First Step motion by concluding it would have imposed the same sentence for conspiracy to traffic in crack cocaine had the Fair Sentencing Act been in effect, it erred in not considering intervening case law or the 18 U.S.C. § 3553(a) factors. Background Christopher Lancaster, who was sentenced in 2010 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo