Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Rights / Civil Rights – Wrongly incarcerated man awarded $15M (access required)

Civil Rights – Wrongly incarcerated man awarded $15M (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 4, 2021

Where a man who was wrongfully incarcerated for three years for an alleged murder introduced evidence from which a reasonable jury could conclude a Baltimore homicide detective withheld exculpatory evidence from the prosecutor, the $15 million verdict was affirmed. Background In 1995, Sabein Burgess was sentenced to life plus 20 years in prison for murder and other ...

