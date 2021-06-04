Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Clerical error didn’t render sentence ambiguous (access required)

Criminal Practice – Clerical error didn’t render sentence ambiguous (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff June 4, 2021

Where the sentencing document showed the defendant pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in violation of South Carolina law, a clerical error on the same form did not refute the government’s showing that his crime of conviction is the offense plainly spelled out on the sentencing sheet. Background Bryan Javon Williams pleaded guilty ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo